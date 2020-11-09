PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of PFN opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.