PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of PFN opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.93.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
Further Reading: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.