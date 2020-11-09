PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

PML opened at $13.70 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

