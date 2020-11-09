PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $52,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

PPL traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 223,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.