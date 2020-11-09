Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.29.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $156,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.