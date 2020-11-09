Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $751.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,335. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,349 shares of company stock worth $118,812 in the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 354,523 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.