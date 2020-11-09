Qell Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:QELLU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 9th

Qell Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:QELLU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 9th. Qell Acquisition had issued 33,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QELLU opened at $10.14 on Monday. Qell Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,161,000.

