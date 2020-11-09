QMed (OTCMKTS:QMED) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FMS) Head to Head Analysis

QMed (OTCMKTS:QMED) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QMed and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QMed N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 7.38% 10.62% 4.15%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QMed and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 0 3 10 1 2.86

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of $45.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.19%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than QMed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of QMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

QMed has a beta of 4.74, indicating that its share price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QMed and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QMed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $19.58 billion 1.30 $1.34 billion $2.53 17.12

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than QMed.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats QMed on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

QMed Company Profile

QMed, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in providing disease management services to health plans and federal government. QMed, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Eatontown, New Jersey.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides pharmacy services, vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, hospitalist, emergency, intensivist, medical cost management, ambulatory surgery center, health plan, urgent care, physician nephrology and cardiology, and ambulant treatment services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 3,994 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

