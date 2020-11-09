Rand Mining Limited (RND.AX) (RND) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on November 20th

Rand Mining Limited (RND.AX) (ASX:RND) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.90.

Rand Mining Limited (RND.AX) Company Profile

Rand Mining Limited explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 12.25% interest in the East Kundana Joint Venture located to the west north west of Kalgoorlie and north east of Coolgardie. It also has a 50% interest in the Seven Mile Hill project in Western Australia.

