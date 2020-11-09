Rapidz Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $73,381.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00082287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.01054471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,254,284 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.