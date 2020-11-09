Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $46.62 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $147,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.