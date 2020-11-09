Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RSG. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of RSG opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.98. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Republic Services by 828.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 701,438 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Republic Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

