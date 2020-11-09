Reviewing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Sundial Growers (OTCMKTS:SNDL)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Charlie’s and Sundial Growers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundial Growers 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sundial Growers has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 189.75%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 6.82, meaning that its stock price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -34.47% N/A -79.67% Sundial Growers -362.49% -179.71% -79.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Sundial Growers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $22.74 million 2.34 -$2.15 million N/A N/A Sundial Growers $75.86 million 0.60 -$204.57 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundial Growers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Sundial Growers on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

