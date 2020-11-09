Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,212 shares of company stock worth $1,451,359. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit