Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,212 shares of company stock worth $1,451,359. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

