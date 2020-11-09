Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $185.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.42.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $253.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $255.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,643.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $1,488,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,265,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,317 shares of company stock worth $55,237,613. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

