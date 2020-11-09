Safe Bulkers (SB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DNB Markets upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

