Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (STC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

STC stock opened at C$2.72 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The firm has a market cap of $192.48 million and a P/E ratio of 50.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.15.

Get Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.