Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.25 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

