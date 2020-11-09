Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Increased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 383,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

