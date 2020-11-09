Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 143.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,389 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of STX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 67,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

