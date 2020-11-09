ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.08 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $269,984.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00024433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00348486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.03 or 0.03448308 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00026746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

