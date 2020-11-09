Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.80 ($4.31).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 293.30 ($3.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 284.48. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

