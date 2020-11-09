Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

