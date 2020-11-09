Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,761,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 855,768 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,302,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 100.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 736,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184,341 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

