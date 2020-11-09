Smith Asset Management Group LP Makes New Investment in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 52.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,206 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,554,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $28.27. 19,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.64. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 378,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,501.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,950 shares of company stock worth $8,193,029 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLO. BidaskClub downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

