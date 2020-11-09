Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Given a €17.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.60 ($20.71) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of EPA:GLE opened at €13.08 ($15.39) on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a one year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.99 and a 200-day moving average of €13.53.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA)

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit