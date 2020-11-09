Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Posts Earnings Results

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.
Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.
