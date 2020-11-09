Stratis Hits Market Capitalization of $47.49 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00003148 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bithumb, Trade By Trade and Crex24. In the last week, Stratis has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $47.49 million and approximately $51.49 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,027,874 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Coinrail, Binance, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, Bithumb and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

