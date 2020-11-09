Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Sets New 12-Month High at $241.52

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $241.52 and last traded at $236.37, with a volume of 40734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.85.

Get Stryker alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.