Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Summit State Bank stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $80.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.
About Summit State Bank
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.
