Suretly (SUR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,201.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002619 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market cap of $93,022.24 and approximately $3,201.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00024433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00348486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.03 or 0.03448308 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00026746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

