Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems is diversifying its business model from telecom service provider to fiber provider. It is focused on attracting new customers, adopting cost-saving initiatives, fiber fortification programs, network infrastructure advancement and steady 5G developments. TDS Telecom aims to generate higher revenues with fiber deployment in out-of-territory expansion markets and rollout of TDS TV+ and a cloud TV platform. It plans to develop a cloud TV platform across its wireline and cable markets, while expanding its service availability by increasing fiber footprint. Rising demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection. However, volatile pricing, intense competition from low cost mobile operators and high costs associated with network integration dent its profitability.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.42.

NYSE TDS opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

