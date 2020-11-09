Tether Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Sistemkoin, Liqui and OKEx. Tether has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion and $44.09 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00082287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.01054471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002588 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 129,871% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 17,818,404,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,260,790,004 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Kryptono, Trade By Trade, Coinut, Kucoin, OOOBTC, ABCC, LBank, OKEx, Instant Bitex, Sistemkoin, EXX, CoinEx, Upbit, Bittrex, BigONE, Iquant, B2BX, BtcTurk, Bibox, Liqui, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Cobinhood, C2CX, CoinBene, QBTC, ChaoEX, IDAX, IDCM, TDAX, Kraken, FCoin, TOPBTC, Bitfinex, Poloniex, BitMart, UEX, HitBTC, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Binance, ZB.COM, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Exmo and MBAex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

