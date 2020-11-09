The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE:NTB opened at $27.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.