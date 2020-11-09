TNC Coin (TNC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.47 Million

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One TNC Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $254.12 million and $11.47 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00082287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.01054471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup

