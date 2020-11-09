Tribune Resources Limited (TBR.AX) (TBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 11th

Tribune Resources Limited (TBR.AX) (ASX:TBR) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$6.65.
Tribune Resources Limited (TBR.AX) Company Profile
