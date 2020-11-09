Tribune Resources Limited (TBR.AX) (TBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 11th

Tribune Resources Limited (TBR.AX) (ASX:TBR) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$6.65.

Tribune Resources Limited (TBR.AX) Company Profile

Tribune Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 36.75% interest in the East Kundana joint venture and 24.5% interest in the West Kundana joint venture located in Western Australia; 50% interest in the Seven Mile Hill project situated in Western Australia; 100% interest in the Japa concession located in Ghana, West Africa; and 40% interest in Diwalwal Gold Project situated in Mindanao, Philippines.

