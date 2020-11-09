Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.30.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. Trimble has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,704,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,016.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,972 shares of company stock worth $3,022,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Trimble by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Trimble by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

