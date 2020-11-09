UBS Group Increases Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target to $14.00

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPC. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE TPC opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $652.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.78. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,893,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 84,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 2,002.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,512 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 17.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 824,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 89.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 384,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 676,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

