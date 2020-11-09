Unibright Market Cap Reaches $53.33 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $53.33 million and $1.36 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00082287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.01054471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Bilaxy, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

