Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 71,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,131. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

