Venus (XVS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.78 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Venus token can now be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00018247 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,016.10 or 0.99571789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00032189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003663 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000980 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00099106 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,227,273 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

