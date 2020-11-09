Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on November 9th (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 9th. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $8,250,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,026,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

