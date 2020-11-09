Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Viela Bio from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th.
Shares of VIE opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -5.15.
Viela Bio Company Profile
Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.
