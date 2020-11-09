Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VIRT opened at $23.59 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

