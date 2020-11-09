Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of ZTR opened at $7.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

