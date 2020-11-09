Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of ZTR opened at $7.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $11.96.
Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile
