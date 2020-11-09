Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Raised to Buy at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 36,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

