Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €20.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WAC. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

ETR:WAC opened at €15.85 ($18.65) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson SE has a one year low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a one year high of €18.57 ($21.85). The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC)

