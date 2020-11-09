Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €20.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WAC. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

ETR:WAC opened at €15.85 ($18.65) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson SE has a one year low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a one year high of €18.57 ($21.85). The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

