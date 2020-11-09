Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $649.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

