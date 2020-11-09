Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $244.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CACI is benefiting from new business wins and organic expansions. The company has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win more deals at regular intervals. Furthermore, having the government as a big client lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuations in revenue. CACI continues to generate higher cash flows mainly driven by growth in billing and collection processes as well as its Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement. The company completed three acquisitions recently, adding mission expertise and technology capabilities to its business. CACI continues to expect accelerating organic revenue growth and margin expansion throughout fiscal 2021. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increased interest expenses kept margins under pressure. Intense competition remains major concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CACI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CACI International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.25.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $226.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,135,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $4,417,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $4,711,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CACI International by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 138.1% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $1,414,000.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

