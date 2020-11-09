Zilla Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $153,280.36 and approximately $62.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00082287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.01054471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

