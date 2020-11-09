Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.